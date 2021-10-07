Small fire temporarily closes Logan Home Depot

LOGAN — The Logan Home Depot was evacuated for an hour Wednesday morning after a fire started in the back of the store. The blaze occurred in an outside trash compactor near the loading docks.

Logan City Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said even though the fire was contained inside the dumpster, smoke travelled into the store.

“After we evacuated the building, we were able to open the roof vents and with the assistance of the HVAC systems, we were able to remove all the smoke from the building and then get Home Depot back open again.”

The fire was reported at 9:30 a.m. dispatching multiple firefighting units to the store. The evacuation lasted until around 10:45 a.m. once the store was ventilated.

Humphreys said the dumpster was full at the time so it is difficult to determine what specifically caused the fire to ignite.

“The trash was compacted in there pretty tight, so there wasn’t a lot of room for the fire to travel. It just burned the trash on the end of the dumpster. There wasn’t a lot of fire damage.”

There were no reports of any customers or employees injured during fire.

Crews transported the dumpster to the landfill after the fire was extinguished.

