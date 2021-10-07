Thursday’s new COVID cases number is 1,805

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,805 new positive cases of coronavirus Thursday, 110 of those in northern Utah. Including Thursday’s totals, since the pandemic started, there have been a total of 518,553 positive cases.

Children in grades K-12 account for 418 of the new cases announced Thursday which is 23 percent of all new cases.

Since Wednesday, nine more Utahns died of COVID-19 and from the start of the pandemic the lives of 2,983 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 138 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There are 567 Utahns hospitalized, eight fewer than what was reported Wednesday, and 234 of those are in intensive care, five more than on Wednesday. Utah’s intensive care units are now at 98.3 percent capacity. Since the pandemic began 22,594 Utahs have been hospitalized.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 28,270 and 26,865 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,278 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.7 million which amounts to 52 percent of the state’s total population. About 3.5 million doses have been administered and that includes 13,347 doses since Wednesday.

There are now 84,646 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 180,483 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Overall, 10,947 Utahns were tested since Wednesday which means over 3.5 million people have been tested and over 6.3 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 20,347.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,436 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” held stead at 15.4 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2 percent.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID update indicates 3,040 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 264,661 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,489 total positives in Franklin County, 610 in Bear Lake County and 470 in Oneida County.