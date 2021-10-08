High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 8-9, 2021

Photo by Clint Allen

REGION 11

Ridgeline 49, Logan 7

– Next week: Ridgeline (9-0) vs Box Elder Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, audio streamed here, and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

– Next week: Logan (5-4) – no game scheduled



Sky View 20, Green Canyon 7

– Next week: Green Canyon (7-2) – no game scheduled

– Next week: Sky View (6-3) at Bountiful (7-2) Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here, and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.



Saturday, Oct. 9

Mountain Crest at Bear River

– Next week: Bear River (0-8) – no game scheduled (previously scheduled game vs Layton has been cancelled).

– Next week: Mountain Crest (1-7) at Maple Mountain Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Mountain Crest football will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, audio streamed here, and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.



BOX ELDER BEES

Bonneville 20, Box Elder 0

– Next week: Box Elder (3-6) at Ridgeline (9-0). The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, audio streamed here, and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.

RICH REBELS

North Summit 35, Rich 14

– Next week: Rich (0-7) vs Monticello (2-7) Thursday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

IDAHO

Preston 32, Century 0

– Next week: Preston (5-2) at Pocatello (4-2) on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Holt Arena.

West Side – bye week

– Next week: West Side (6-0) at Aberdeen (3-2)



Bear Lake 30, Malad 0

– Next week: Bear Lake (2-3) vs Soda Springs (1-4)

– Next week: Malad – bye week