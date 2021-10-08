Logan man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill woman and baby during domestic dispute

LOGAN — A 41-year-old Logan man who police say threatened a woman and baby during a domestic dispute has been arrested. Joseph Beltran was booked into the Cache County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Beltran was arraigned in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with violating a protective order, a third-degree felony; and multiple misdemeanors for assault, threat of violence and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon explained how Logan City police officers were called to a residence on Tuesday. The alleged victim claimed Beltran began hitting her during a dispute about whether he was cheating on her. During the fight, he threatened to kill the couple’s baby and the woman.

Gordon asked the court to hold Beltran in jail without bail. He claimed the suspect would be a danger to the alleged victim if he was released.

Public defender Mike McGinnis argued that Beltran should be given bail. He said there were some questions regarding the facts in the cases.

Judge Spencer Walsh sided with Gordon and refused to grant bail for Beltran. He agreed that due to the allegations, the defendant constituted a substantial threat to the community.

Beltran was ordered to appear again in court Oct. 18. He could face up to one year in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

