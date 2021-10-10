December 20, 1936 – October 7, 2021 (age 84)

It is with a heavy heart that the Tingey family announces the passing of it’s head of household. Alma Willis (Bill) Tingey was playing by himself in his beloved Bobcat skid steer when they both lost balance and flipped over. Despite being seen by eyes of friends and neighbors and a fast and efficient response from first responders, Bill succumbed to his injuries. He was a loving, compassionate yet stubborn man who was doing what he loved and probably had a smile on his face right to the end. Goodbye, Dad.

Alma Willis Tingey, Jr. (Bill) was born December 20, 1936 in Troy, Missouri. He died October 7, 2021 in Wellsville, Utah. Bill was the son of Willis Alma Tingey and Lola Madsen Tingey. He married Ardis Leatham on May 8, 1959 in the Logan Temple. Together they had four children: Terrance (deceased), Kevin, Chantell and Reese. Grandchildren: Celestia Corvinus, Bethany Stall, Gabriel Stall, Connor Tingey, Lane Tingey, Brittney Quinn, Junior Quinn. Siblings: Jean Johnson, Carol Tingey, Beth Adams, Perry Tingey (deceased), Judy Holt (deceased), Pam Tingey, and Kenneth Tingey.

A viewing will take place Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan.