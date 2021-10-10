Box Elder County rich with fall break educational opportunities

A file photo of 84 year old Darrel Lewis who has operated and worked on the locomotives at the Golden Spike National Historic Site for 20 years.

BRIGHAM CITY – Fall break this year will fall on Thursday, Oct.15 and Friday, Oct. 16, and gives families and students an opportunity to explore historic and educational facilities nearby.

Box Elder County has a few educational places worth experiencing during this year’s break.

The Brigham City Museum of Art and History, located at 24 North 300 West in Brigham City, has some of its fossils and other historical artifacts on display. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The museum currently has a photography exhibit hanging as part of the state-wide conversation about the importance of water,” said Jennifer Hill, an assistant curator of the facility.

“We also have the state-wide Water Ways Exhibit on display as well.”

Photographs were submitted by area photographers and judged by competent professionals.

The Wildlife Education Center at Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, located at 2155 West Forest Street in Brigham City, is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Like most federal facilities, they require all people above the age of 2 years old to wear face masks and social distance while in the facility. The Wetland Wonders, Auto Tour Route and Marsh Meander trails continue to be open sunrise to sunset.

The Golden Spike National Historical Park has prepared seasonal activities for visitors during the break. Activities include self-guided tours around the ghost town of Promontory Summit, a youth table featuring craft projects, and a boiler stoking competition.

The Union Pacific Locomotive No. 119 will also be on display and making demonstration runs throughout the day at 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

The locomotives will not be on display or operating from Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday Oct. 14 and on Sunday Oct. 17, as staff prepares the Engine House for winter maintenance. All outside attractions will remain open to the public including the East and West Auto Tours, Big Fill Loop Trail, and Last Spike Site.

All activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and mechanical operations. For the most up to date information, call the visitor center at (435) 471-2209 ext. 429 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Updates will also be posted on the park’s Facebook page.

On the way to Golden Spike National Historic Park stop by the Northrup Grumman Innovation Systems, formally ATK Thiokol’s, Rocket Garden located two miles past the Golden Spike turn off. The graveled garden has 39 pieces of rockets with display markers with historical information about each rocket.

Just past the Golden Spike turn is a road that leads to Robert Smithson’s Spiral Jetty located at Rozel Point peninsula on the northeastern shore of the Great Salt Lake. Smithson used 6,000 tons of rock and formed the spiral 1,500 feet long and 15 feet wide.

The Golden Spike National Historic Park and the Spiral Jetty are both in primitive locations and there is no gas stations or food vendors once travelers get past Corrine.

So, pack a lunch and have plenty of gas and water and go experience historical sites during the fall break.