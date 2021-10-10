Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints break ground for Casper Wyoming Temple

Leaders and others participate in the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on, October 9, 2021 (Courtesy: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

CASPER, Wyoming — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground for the new Casper Wyoming Temple Saturday afternoon. The ceremony was by invitation only, while those who reside nearby were able to watch a broadcast of the events.

S. Gifford Nielsen of the Church’s Quorum of the Seventy presided at the groundbreaking. During his remarks, he recalled the dedication of early pioneers who travelled through the area on their way to the Salt Lake Valley.

“This gathering is an answer to many prayers,” said Nielsen.

The Casper Wyoming Temple was announced in April 2021 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. It was one of 20 announced at the time that also included the Smithfield Utah Temple.

Presently, members of the church living in Casper drive almost six hours to Ogden, where the closest temple is located.

During Saturday’s groundbreaking, local church member Cindy Blevins said Nelson’s announcement in April had caused “much joy in the area.”

“My heart overflowed with joy and gratitude and my eyes overflowed with tears,” expressed Blevins. “There are many who have prayed for this day to come.”

The single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet is being built on a 9.5-acre site located at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard Southwest and Eagle Drive.

Wyoming is home to more than 67,000 members of the church in more than 170 congregations. The Casper Wyoming Temple will be the state’s second temple. The other temples in Wyoming are the Star Valley Wyoming Temple (dedicated in 2016) and the Cody Wyoming Temple (announced last week).

