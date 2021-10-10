August 27, 1931 – October 7, 2021 (age 90)



Claire Arand, age 90, died Oct. 7, 2021, in Brigham City, Utah

She was born Aug. 27, 1931, in Mt. Carmel Pennsylvania to Henry and Mae Shoop.

Claire attended school in Mt. Carmel where she was on the Majorette team and won the title of Mt. Carmel Queen in Pennsylvania in 1949. She graduated with honors. She took yodeling classes with her friend and was asked to yodel at special events. When Claire was happy, she was yodeling.

She married her first love Chuck Larign on National TV (Napkin commercial) and won all new kitchen appliances. Claire sewed her dress for her wedding and was an amazing seamstress.

Later divorcing and married Fred Arand. They had 2 beautiful sons, Kenny, and Steven. They later divorced.

Claire has accomplished many great things in her life. She went to college to major in motivational speaking where she traveled the world speaking to thousands of people. She graduated and taught cosmetology. She was a spokesperson for Jenny Craig and was a beautiful model for a few years. She wrote and published six motivational books, shelf-help books and inspirational books.

Claire also went on to write articles for magazines on proper etiquette and self-help. She was also a special guest speaker for Levi commercials.

Claire met the love of her life, Richard whom she loved with all her heart; they were together for 30 years.

Claire was run over by a car Dec. 6, 2017, breaking both wrists and one knee, and received around 200 stiches to her face. She should not have lived but Claire never let that get in her way. She stayed positive and was very determined to stay strong and live. The picture of Claire with a towel on her chest was only 2 months after her accident and the same day she was released from the nursing home. She truly was a little miracle.

Claire became a life coach for many beautiful ladies here in Brigham City. She taught them to love themselves inside and out.

Claire was a member of the Box Elder Symphonic Choir.

Claire loved to go for walks and meet new people. She would walk for miles each day visiting a lot of the local shops.

Preceded in death are her parents Mae and Henry Shoop, her sister Joan, her son Steven, and the love of her life Richard.

She is survived by her son Kenny Arand from Indiana; her dear friend Louise Stromberg of 18 years and many wonderful dear friends and family.

We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Gables Memory Care in Brigham City for the amazing care they provided for Claire the last two years. They truly loved her and were so king to her, she loved them so much. Also, would like to thank Inspiration (hospice) for caring for her on and off for the last years of her life. Gables and Inspiration kept her comfortable and safe. You could feel the love they had for Claire.

Claire was very much loved by her friends and family. One of her favorite sayings was “I want to live until I’m all used up” and she lived a great full life with much joy and happiness.

A celebration of life was held at Prairie Schooner Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, with some of Claire’s closest friends.

