October 11, 1927 – October 9, 2021 (age 94)



Clarice Anderson Peterson passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born October 11, 1927, in Millville, Utah, to Charles C and Hidvie Caroline Nielson Anderson, the youngest of ten children.

She grew up in Millville enjoying adventures with family (including nieces and nephews close in age), friends, church, and school, graduating from South Cache High School. She attended Utah State Agricultural College, BYU and San Jose State College. Prior to marriage, she served missions for the LDS church in Ontario Canada, and Northern States missions. She married Bruce Peterson of Logan, in the Logan LDS Temple, September 20, 1957.

She loved the gospel and served faithfully in the LDS church her whole life in a variety of capacities. Following Bruce’s retirement, she and he served a mission in the Cebu Philippines Mission. She also served in the Ogden Utah Temple. She was a wonderful mother and friend with a fun sense of humor. She enjoyed playing games and being outdoors, including fishing. We want to thank the staff at Legacy House and Maple Springs for their kind service in her last years.

Her children are: Daryl (Colette) Peterson, Ogden; Kevin (deceased) (Lynette and Marty Jensen, Ogden); Bryan (Kyong Hwa) Peterson, North Richland Hills, TX; Eldon (Janette) Peterson, North Logan; Janae (Micheal) Stacey, Honeyville; 22 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Brigham City 23rd Ward Chapel, 620 North 300 East.

Viewing will be held on Friday, October 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, UT and on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Clarice’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/clarice-peterson