July 16, 1970 – September 30, 2021 (age 51)

Joseph Richard Slansky, 51, died unexpectedly on September 30, 2021 from a seizure. Joe was born July 16, 1970 in New Haven, Connecticut to Richard and Lynn Hutton Slansky. He grew up with his siblings, Jill, Jon, and Debbie in Los Alamos, New Mexico. After graduating from high school, Joe studied film and photography, later completing a degree in Physics from Utah State University. He married Beth Noelle Slansky on September 10, 2016. He has two children, Alexander “Xander” Joseph (age 7), and Corinne “Cori” Jill (age 4). He loved to ski, rock climb and kayak.

