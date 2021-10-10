Keith Karl Hemmert passed peacefully Wednesday, October 7th, 2021, age the page of 93. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Pauline Hemmert, his best friend and companion of 65 years.

Keith was born on August 21st, 1928 to John Henry and Lula Rose Hemmert in Soda springs Idaho. After graduating from high school he went to join the army air force in 1946. After leaving the service he returned to Soda Springs to work as a farmer and a miner. Later beginning his 28 year career at the Union Pacific Railroad. He was also a commander in the Soda Springs Sherriff Posse.

Keith was a loving father to Loretta (Don) Linda, (Earl) Penny, David, Karen, Paul (Wendy) Shawn (Natalie) Danny. Keith was also a father figure to Stacey Jo Booth, granddaughter (Matthew) who he helped raise.

Keith was also a proud grandfather to 19 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. All of which were special to him and would light up with joy seeing them.

All of his family held Keith at the highest regard and loved him dearly.

Keith is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Lloyd Hemmert, son Elton Keith Hemmert, and grandson Michael Dee Hemmert Solum.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 13th at 12:00 pm the viewing begins at 11:00 am at Schwab Matthews Mortuary in Montpelier ID

Graveside services begin at 1:30 in Fairview Cemetery in Soda Springs Idaho

For those of you who have reached out regarding our needs as a family during this painful time, know that we appreciate your support. In lieu of flowers please send donations to U.S. Bank under Bonnie Hemmert to help us pay for the funeral that Keith Hemmert requested in his final wishes.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.