June 16, 1965 – October 7, 2021 (age 56)

Robert Leo Carlson, our cherished husband, father, son, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at McKay-Dee Hospital after battling a serious illness for the past two weeks.

Rob was born on July 16, 1965, in Alhambra, California to Jay and Diane Carlson. He grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and attended school at William Penn Elementary, Olympus Junior High, and Olympus High School. Rob served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rosario, Argentina. He loved the Argentine people, loved preaching the message of the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ, and enjoyed serving with his fellow missionaries. He was privileged to serve as Assistant to the Mission President and gained valuable leadership experience that would serve him throughout his life.

In 1991, Rob graduated from BYU and moved to Nashville, Tennessee to attend Vanderbilt University. He graduated with and MBA in 1993 and subsequently worked for multiple companies in the data networking services/internet services industry. Rob married Dr. Vera Braiden in 2001. They are the proud parents of Alexandra and Andrew. After Vera established Peach Tree Family Medicine in Providence, Rob worked as the Medical Clinical Administrator for the office. He enjoyed helping run the business side of the practice and allowing Vera to focus on providing quality care and excellent customer service to her patients.

Rob had many hobbies and pursued them with energy and passion. He was a certified SCUBA rescue diver and enjoyed going on many dive trips with his family. Rob was an Eagle Scout, an avid photographer, and played the acoustic guitar. He loved to go trap shooting with Andrew, and was a voracious reader. He enjoyed studying the gospel of Jesus Christ and was always striving to increase his knowledge and understanding of the principles of life and salvation.

While we mourn Rob’s passing, we find great comfort in the Plan of Salvation and the knowledge that families can be together forever. We are happy knowing that Rob is anxiously engaged in the work of the Lord on the other side of the veil, and know that his responsibilities as husband, father, son and friend are eternal.

Rob is survived by his wife, Vera; by a daughter, Alexa; by a son, Andrew; by his mother, Diane; by his siblings, Rich (Christy), Mark (Amy), Stephanie Benware (Matthew) and by nine nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jay, by his grandparents, Al & Elda Carlson and Leo & June Palmer and by his nephew, Jayson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Fox Ridge Ward Chapel, 155 North 100 East, Providence, Utah.

A viewing will be held Friday from 11 am-12:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

