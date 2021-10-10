The drive is on to provide toys for less fortunate kids locally

logan-ut.toysfortots.org

LOGAN — The drive is on for the annual Toys for Tots toy drive sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. On a recent KVNU For the People program, Michael Soholt, Toys for Tots coordinator for Cache Valley talked about what they have planned for this year.

“So this year we’re trying to expand on what we did last year. Last year we provided more than 7-thousand kids with over 22-thousand toys. This year I’m trying to expand on that, I’m a brand new coordinator, this is my first time doing it. We’re looking for sponsors, we’re looking for any families that need assistance,” Soholt explained.

They started taking applications on October 1st and he said the local Toys for Tots covers five counties: Cache, Box Elder, Rich, Franklin and Oneida counties. Soholt said their work goes beyond the October through December time period.

“We are actively out all year-round for fundraising, one of the things about our funds is we have a 97 – three percent differential. So 97 percent of the money donated, goes right back into the toys. That three percent is overhead covering warehouses, administrative paperwork. Not a single red cent goes to pay anybody’s paycheck.”

Soholt said right now they are actively looking for anyone who could donate warehouse space as they are losing their current location after this year. If anyone is interested in donating space or sponsoring a Toys for Tots event or to donate money visit logan-ut.toysfortots.org.

