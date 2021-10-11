Deborah Ann Brey Larson was born on January 7, 1956, in Bountiful, Utah. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 10, 2021, after a long life courageously battling Multiple Sclerosis.

Debby graduated from Bountiful High School in 1974. She attended Utah State University that fall. Within a few weeks, she was supposed to go on a blind date that her roommates had set up for her. It fell through and another guy was found to fill the spot. That guy was James Christopher Larson. They were married on July 30, 1975, in the Logan Temple.

Debby and Chris were blessed with three daughters and one son. All four kids kept them busy with different activities and we know she enjoyed cheering us on in everything we chose to do.

Debby was a very talented seamstress. She could take any pattern and run with it and could come up with her own ideas and make them a reality. Us kids always had perfect homemade Halloween costumes that were always a hit. Especially her son dressed as Elvis and Michael Jackson. Debby loved crafting. She was never afraid to try something new and was always doing different projects around her house.

She also was extremely talented at counted cross-stitch. She loved doing pieces for her family members and sharing her hard work. It was so hard for her to lose the ability to do what she loved. Her work will be cherished by her family forever.

Debby was the best “assistant” to the sports writer. She went to every game and took notes and play by plays while Chris took pictures on the court or field. Because of her detailed notes, he was able to write all his stories for the newspaper. They were a great team.

Debby loved sports just as much as anyone. She was a quieter fan but enjoyed them all. Over 30 years ago, her husband was starting to coach a new girl’s softball team in the area that needed a name and she convinced everyone that “Purple Reign” was perfect. It worked out pretty well, as their daughters, granddaughters and several other young women in the community played under the name for many many years. You definitely think of Brigham City when you hear the name Purple Reign. She was very proud.

Debby was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many different callings in the scouting program and in the primary. Her favorite calling was being in charge of the library. She loved it most because she got to hold different babies while their parents taught their classes.

Debby loved her grand kids and loved being able to get on the floor and play with them when she could. She loved reading them books and introducing them to her “lucky ducks” game. All the kids loved playing that game when they got to visit Grandma.

Debby is survived by her children, Kelly, Kristen, JC (Carin) and Kami (Chris), her 15 grand children, her parents Alvin and Ileta Brey, her little sister Barbara (William) Winegar and her baby brother Rick (Jamie) Brey.

She is preceded in death by her dear husband Chris. They were inseparable in life so it is fitting they weren’t separated by death for long. We are comforted to know they are together again for all eternity.

We want to thank all those who helped our mom with her care the last several months. It has been a hard road but we are so grateful for the angels who helped us along this path we walked. A special thank you to Beehive Home for treating and loving our mom like family and a big thank you to Aegis Hospice for helping us through these difficult times.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Brigham City 4th Ward, 25 N 300 E, Brigham City, Utah.

Viewings will be the night before on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 5:00 – 6:30 at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT, and prior to the service on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 12:30 to 1:30 at the church house.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com