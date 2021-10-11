October 10, 1942 – October 9, 2020 (age 78)



Leetta Lorraine Peterson, 78, of Snowville, Utah passed away October 9, 2021 at the Oneida County Hospital in Malad, Idaho. Letty is the daughter of Wallace and Leolea Hurd. She was born in Brigham City, Utah on October 10, 1942. She was the 2nd child in a family of 4. Her hobbies included traveling, fishing, hunting and sewing. Letty married Roger M. Peterson on April 17, 1987 in Tremonton, Utah.

Letty is survived by her children Doug Jay (Maggie) and Carrie. Her grandchildren, Dustin, Cody, Felicia, Westley, Colby, Brittany, and Sydney and her great-grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Horsley Funeral Home 132 W 300 N in Malad, Idaho.

Graveside services will take place at 1:00 p.m. in the Snowville Cemetery.

Burial will follow in the Snowville, Utah Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.