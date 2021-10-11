Les Chlarson, 58, was called home on Monday, October 11, 2021, to his loving Heavenly Father and Elder Brother, Jesus Christ. Les was born on January 28, 1963, to Lee Jay and Marie Jensen Chlarson in Ogden, UT, and was the fourth out of five children. He grew up in Brigham City and was a life-long resident of Box Elder County. He attended Lincoln Elementary, Box Elder Junior High, and Box Elder High School.

He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Rasmussen, in the Logan Temple on January 15, 1982. They were married for 39 wonderful years.

Les is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held various church callings, but he most enjoyed being a Scoutmaster.

Les worked on the farm his whole life. He spent many hours on the tractor working the fields.

He enjoyed John Wayne movies and Hallmark movies. He loved homemade lemon cheesecake. He liked to read church books and the scriptures and had a very strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He thoroughly enjoyed being surrounded by his kids and grandkids. He loved to tease and have fun.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Pleasant View Dialysis, Atlas Home Care and Hospice, and the many friends and neighbors that were always willing to help.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steven Chlarson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children: Jared Chlarson, Heather Wilderness (Joshua), Amber Dearden (Bryant), Brittney Chlarson Rawson; siblings: Debbie Egbert (Tom), Leann Reeves (Todd), Kerry Chlarson (Patti); sister-in-law: Jennifer Vincent (Brent); and six grandchildren: McKenna, Bryson, Eleanor, Macklynn, Ashlynn, and Carter.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to help offset funeral expenses.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com