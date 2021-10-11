Rendezvous Beach at Bear Lake closes for winter

A file photo of sail boats at the Marina near Garden City wait to be launched into the waters at Bear Lake.

LAKETOWN – Today, Monday Oct. 11, Bear Lake State Park closed Rendezvous Beach on the south side of the lake due to the forecasted, unseasonably cold overnight temperatures. They have winterized all the facilities at the recreational site and locked the gate.

“The park’s South Eden site has 20 campgrounds, Cisco Beach has 58 camp sites, and Rainbow Cove has 13. All will remain open for camping and there are restroom facilities at those locations,” said Terri Wahlberg, who works at the state park. “We do have showers and flush toilets and are letting people camp in the parking lot at the Bear Lake State Park Marina.”

The marina is located approximately one mile north of US 89/SR 30 junction on US 89 in Garden City.

The North Eden campground is still under construction and is also closed.

“It has been a busy year; we have had lots of visitors,” she said. “I think all of the businesses and restaurants should feel pretty good about things.”

Wahlberg has been working at the State Park for nine years and thought it was busier than it has ever been.

She said the local fire department serves breakfasts twice a year on July 24 and Raspberry Days. Both times they had good turnouts.

UDOT is still working on the rest stop north of Rendezvous Beach.

Utah.com touts Fall as a great time to visit Bear Lake because of it has moderate weather for hiking and biking.

Some of the most hiked trails include the Bloomington Lake Trail, the Swan Peak Trail, the Limber Pine Nature Trail and the Bear Lake National Wildlife Refuge Trial.