June 29, 1941 – October 10, 2021 (age 80)

Robert Sidney Hanger 80 of Preston, passed away Sunday morning October 10, 2021, at the Preston Hospital. He requested to be removed from life support ending his suffering caused by severe lung damage caused by COVID. He was born June 29, 1941, to Sydney & Virginia Hanger in Salt Lake City, UT. He married Wendy Hansen Hanger on June 25, 1970, in the Salt Lake City, UT Temple and they spent 51 years together.

He worked as a mechanical engineer for several years then started his own HVAC Test & Balance Co which is still going strong and is now owned by his son-in-law Tim Thorpe. He enjoyed camping, horse pack trips into the High Uinta’s, 4 wheeling, collecting guns, and loved to fly airplanes. He loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and had the opportunity to play the organ for the Logan temple.

The last 10 years he worked as an ordinance worker in the Logan temple and this became his greatest passion. He loved the work and had a testimony of the importance of temple work and felt blessed to associate with wonderful fellow workers forming very lasting friendships.

He is survived by his wife Wendy, brother Jay Hanger in West Jordan, UT, children Kristie (and Tyler) Butterfield in West Jordan, UT, Jessica Harvey, Jodi (and Tim) Thorpe and daughter in law Beth Hanger, all in Preston, ID and his 9 Grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and son Eric Travis Hanger.

There will be a viewing on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 6-8 pm at the Whitney Ward LDS Church, located at 1600 E. 14444 S. Preston, and again on Saturday, October 16th from 9:30 to -11 am.

No formal services are being conducted, but there will be an informal celebration of life and luncheon at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021at the Whitney church, for all friends & family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.