Socorro Salinas

October 11, 2021

August 16, 1937 – October 7, 2021 (age 84)

Socorro was born in Laredo, TX to Miguel Solis & Lucia Prado. She passed away in Preston, ID & was a resident of Wellsville, UT.

She is survived by one brother, Francisco Herrera and a brother-in-law, Alejandro (Elma) Salinas along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, Mario Salinas, husband, Jesus Salinas, three brothers and 5 sisters.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 11 am at the Lewiston City Cemetery.

A viewing will be held at Nelson Funeral Home in Logan from 9:30-10:30 am on Wednesday.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.

