4,426 new positive COVID cases found during holiday weekend

An average of 1,106 new COVID-19 cases a day were included in the Utah Department of Health’s Tuesday report of new coronavirus infections from the four-day holiday weekend. The state’s current rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,399 a day.

It breaks down to 1,244 new cases Friday, 860 Saturday and 1,221 Sunday and 1,101 Monday, Columbus Day.

The total of 4,426 new cases includes 312 from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

There have been almost 524,556 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

There are 31 new COVID deaths statewide included in the Tuesday report, including a Cache County woman between 65-84 years of age who was hospitalized at the time of death and a Box Elder County man between 65-84 who was not hospitalized.

During the 19 months of the pandemic 3,025 Utahns have lost their lives to the virus, 141 of them in northern Utah.

Statewide 598 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday and that is 31 more than were reported Friday. There are 219 patients in intensive care, 15 fewer than Friday. Total hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 22,884.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1.715 million which is over 50 percent of the state’s population. There were 27,173 people vaccinated statewide since Friday and over 3.57 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic.

27,402 Utahns were tested since Friday which means over 3.55 million people have been tested and over 6.4 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

=The northern Utah case count total grew to 28,718 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties. Currently there are 27,231 considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,308 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” 10.4 percent.

Idaho’s most recent COVID update indicates 3,122 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 268,660 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,499 total positive cases in Franklin County, 618 in Bear Lake County and 482 in Oneida County.