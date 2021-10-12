Bobby Braegger

June 20, 1952 – October 11, 2021 (age 69)

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Robert “Bobby” Alan Braegger, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, October 11, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 20, 1952 in Ogden, Utah, a son of Robert and Clarice Oral Saltern Braegger. He was raised in Willard and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1970. He married Pamela Judson on July 14, 1972 in Willard, Utah. They were later divorced. Robert married his sweetheart Glenda Bigler on December 17, 1988 in Willard, Utah.

Bob spent his life doing what he loved, building homes for people, camping with friends, and flying RC planes. One of his biggest dreams was to build his own home. Which he designed and built in 1994.

Surviving is his wife, Glenda; three children and one stepdaughter: Shelly (Daniel) Valverde; Brett (Alyssa) Braegger; Clint (Hailee) Braegger; Misty (Bob) Richmond; 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Also surviving are his stepmother, Naomi Braegger and six siblings, Sherry Braegger, Jody Stewart; Janis Campbell; Lisa (James) Ratliff; Chris (Heather) Braegger; Elizabeth (Brent) Lentilburger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Chance Martin, and one nephew Erick Hemmert.

Special thanks at his request to the nurses in RA Infusion, Dr. Sliesoraitis, Ryan Garfield, PA at IHC Cancer Center in Logan, Kellie Nielsen NP of Whole Life Health, the nurses from Symbii Hospice and a special thanks to his favorite vampires, Hailie and Gina of IHC Cancer Center in Logan.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Utah Humane Society, https://donate.utahhumane.org/

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Willard Cemetery.

