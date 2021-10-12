Local advocates to host conference for family caregivers

LOGAN – A free conference for family caregivers in Cache Valley is set for Nov. 3.

The event, slated by ZOOM technology, is intended as an observance of National Caregivers Month, according to Hannah Cragun, the local director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

“It’s free and educational,” Cragun says, “plus a service to family caregivers, especially for loved ones with dementia or end of care issues.”

The event is being hosted from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 by the Bear River Caregivers Coalition.

Topics to be discussed during the ZOOM meeting include “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body” from 1 to 1:45 p.m. by Julia Bently, regional manager of the Utah Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association; “Music Therapy” from 2 to 2:45 p.m. by Jennifer Birchell of the Sunshine Terrace Foundation; and “Wills, Trusts and Advanced Directives” from 3 to 3:45 p.m. by Rob Phelps of Tender Home Care & Hospice and Trevin Workman, attorney at law.

Cragan said interested participants can log into or out of the ZOOM conference as needed or depending on their particular interests.

Other sponsors of the ZOOM caregivers conference include the Bear River Area Agency on Aging; the Brigham City Senior Center; the Cache County Senior Center; the ComForCare Home Care service; the Community Nursing Services Home Health & Hospice; and the Tremonton Senior Center.

Celebrated every November, the National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. It offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities and increase support for caregivers.

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program provides opportunities for older adult volunteers to reinvest in their local communities. RSVP places individuals age 55 and up in hundreds of community organizations nationwide, helping with projects such as improving the environment, tutoring adults and youth, educating seniors about Medicare fraud and assisting nonprofit agencies with short-term projects.

Cragun said that Cache Valley caregivers can register for the Nov. 3 ZOOM conference by contacting Shelly Andrus at 435-713-1467 or Deborah Crowther at 435-713-1462.