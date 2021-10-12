Our loving wife, mom, and grandma, LuAnn Marble Capener, passed away peacefully at her home on October 12, 2021, after a hard fought battle with breast cancer. LuAnn was born on September 3, 1955, to Grant and Lavinia Marble as the youngest of six children. She grew up in Collinston where she enjoyed horses and learned to dance. LuAnn later attended Bear River High and then Rick’s College graduating with an Associate’s Degree.

LuAnn served as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in various capacities. She made friends easily and if you knew her, you were her friend. She loved to quilt, serve others and could bring humor to any situation! LuAnn loved to shop! She loved to cook and really enjoyed people eating it, especially her raisin-filled cookies! LuAnn worked at many different jobs as a secretary including Ellis Equipment, Bournes Network, Spindler Construction, and Box Elder School District. She never hated working and was always willing to do what needed to be done! She was a hardworker and passed on her work ethic to her children.

LuAnn married Os Rigby in 1976, they had three children and later divorced. Then she married the love of her life, Neil Capener in the Logan Temple on May 20, 1995. They enjoyed visiting the temple, going to the movie theatres, and trying new restaurants. They were able to travel and enjoyed spending time together.

LuAnn is survived by her husband Neil, her six children; Natalie (Jeff) Oliverson, Jeff (Criston) Rigby, Jamie (Brandon) Hirschi, Wendy (Randy) Henrie, Denise (Kaid) Merritt, Ryan (Marie) Rigby; and 19 grandchildren whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

We would like to thank Cindy Ormond and all those that helped her through her battle with cancer. She loved and appreciated all the time and attention from each of you. Our hearts will be lightened with the many happy memories that we shared with our wife, mom, grandma, sister, and friend.

All services will be held at the Belmont Chapel (16925 North 5200 West Riverside, UT).

Funeral services will be held Saturday October 16, 2021, at Noon.

Viewings will be held Friday October 15, 2021, from 6-8pm and Saturday, prior to the service, from 10:30-11:30am.

Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.

A video recording of the funeral service will be uploaded to the website within 24-48 hours.