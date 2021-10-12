August 31, 1951 – October 8, 2021 (age 70)

Mark Eugene Wilkey returned to his Heavenly Father Oct. 8, surrounded by his family. Mark is survived by his loving wife Cathy, his children Jacob, Josh, Ben, Michael, Jonathan, Samuel, Elizabeth, Rachel, Jennifer, Joseph, and Abby.

Mark was born on August 31, 1951 in Payson, Utah. He was the eldest son of Eugene and Jean Wilkey and older brother to Rex, Jimmy, Dave, Jeanette, Diane, and Julie. After graduating from Juab High School, he served an LDS mission in the Great West Australia Mission. Upon returning home, he graduated with a business degree from Utah State University, married the girl of his dreams, and had 11 beautiful children.

His life was full of accolades and achievements, but he would be the first to tell you that his greatest accomplishment was his family. Mark was all about family and loved his wife and children very much and they all loved him in return. He will be remembered as a brave man, a hard worker, a successful entrepreneur, the ultimate people person, a man of great faith, the best USU fan, a Cache Valley loyalist, tennis enthusiast, and lemon meringue pie connoisseur.

He also loved “vintage” melted cheese sandwiches, “happy” music from the 60’s, being from Nephi, arguing with Jeopardy, taking road trips, and John Wayne movies. He loved his childhood and often spoke about cruisin’ main with his friends and listening to “Groovin” from the Young Rascals.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 16th, 202 at 11:30 A.M. at the LDS Chapel at 1650 East 2600 North, North Logan, Utah 84341.