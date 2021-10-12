PHOTO GALLERY: Early season snow storm causes tree damage throughout Cache Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Written by Eric Frandsen
October 12, 2021
Photo by Morgan Hansen Thompson

Photos were shared by multiple Cache Valley Daily readers following Tuesday’s early season snow storm which caused property damage, knocked out power to thousands of customers, and cause the delay and cancellation of multiple schools. Utah State University shared a video of the work being done to clean up dozens of damaged trees around campus:

