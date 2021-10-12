PHOTO GALLERY: Early season snow storm causes tree damage throughout Cache Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Photo by Morgan Hansen Thompson
Photos were shared by multiple Cache Valley Daily readers following Tuesday’s early season snow storm which caused property damage, knocked out power to thousands of customers, and cause the delay and cancellation of multiple schools. Utah State University shared a video of the work being done to clean up dozens of damaged trees around campus:
Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery
Photo by Morgan Hansen Thompson
Photo by Barbi Rhoton Sparrow
Photo by Stephanie Frost
Cache Valley was blanketed by an early season snow storm, resulting in multiple power outages and school cancellations. Photo by Janice Marsden
Photo shared by Logan City Police of downed tree limbs on the short dugway.
Downed branches from Tuesday, Oct. 12th snow storm cover the northbound lane on Park Avenue in Logan. Photo by Eli Petersen.
Heavy, snow covered branches line Logan streets on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Photo by Eli Petersen.
Downed branches collapsed into the netting at the Logan River Golf Course long Park Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Photo by Eli Petersen.
As much as 11 inches of snow was recorded in areas throughout Cache Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 12 causing multiple power outages and school cancellations. Photo by Greg Madson.
Photo by Will Feelright
Photo by Will Feelright
Photo by Will Feelright
A broken limb dangles and blocks a driveway in Providence. Photo by Eric Frandsen
Photo by Eric Frandsen
Photo shared by Utah State University
Photo shared by Utah State University
Braxton Wood loads branches on to a dump truck to clear the street on 100 W. in Hyrum after a snowstorm on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021.