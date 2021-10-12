PHOTO GALLERY: Early season snow storm causes tree damage throughout Cache Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Photo by Morgan Hansen Thompson

Photos were shared by multiple Cache Valley Daily readers following Tuesday’s early season snow storm which caused property damage, knocked out power to thousands of customers, and cause the delay and cancellation of multiple schools. Utah State University shared a video of the work being done to clean up dozens of damaged trees around campus:

An unseasonal snow storm hit Cache Valley overnight, and with many trees on the Logan Campus still holding onto their leaves, the wet snowfall left a significant mess of downed limbs and broken branches. pic.twitter.com/GUQSv2Ilog — Utah State University (@USUAggies) October 12, 2021

Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. http://welogostuff.mypromohq. com/

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery