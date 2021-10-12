Power utility says Tuesday’s storm a good reminder to be ready for emergencies

rockymountainpower.net

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power repair crews made good progress Tuesday restoring service to customers affected by early snowfall in central and northern Utah. Overnight, some 13,000 customers were out of service due to heavy snow accumulating on trees which had yet to drop their leaves. Crews responded to hundreds of locations where tree limbs had broken, taking down power lines.

By 7 p.m. most customers have been restored to service, with approximately 75 customers still affected in Cache Valley, Wasatch County and the south of Richfield. Estimated restoration times for the affected range from midnight to noon Wednesday.

Customers should also be aware of damage to customer-owned equipment that can occur during storms like these. While their electric meter is utility property, the meter base and the overhead service mast on the home belongs to the homeowner. If damaged, this must be repaired by a qualified electrician hired by the homeowner. Rocky Mountain Power works with local municipal authorities to coordinate any required inspections in these cases, so delays in restoring service are minimized.

More information and a diagram about this are available on the company’s website. (Select the “After a Storm” link):

https://www.rockymountainpower.net/outages-safety/storm-emergency-preparedness.html

Rocky Mountain Power encourages all customers to follow the advice of state and county emergency management officials, and be prepared with adequate food, water, back-up batteries, power banks etc., in case of loss of essential public services for up to 72 hours.

The company reminds customers to treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

Regarding tree clearing from power lines, power company crews will clear trees from power lines to restore service and make conditions safe, but complete removal of the remainder of downed trees and branches is the responsibility of homeowners. Customers should also contact their municipal officials to see if there is assistance being offered on tree removal.

You can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.