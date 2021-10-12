Rep. Blake Moore to meet to northern Utahns tonight

Utah Rep. Blake Moore (R-1st District) will meet with members of the public from Cache and Box Elder counties tonight.

CACHE COUNTY – Utah’s Rep. Blake Moore (R-1st District) will host in-person town hall meetings in Cache and Box Elder counties this evening.

The gathering here in Cache Valley is slated for 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the David B. Haight Center on the campus of Utah State University.

The town hall meeting in Box Elder County will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Autoliv Auditorium on the USU campus in Brigham City.

In announcing the impromptu gatherings, Moore’s spokesperson Caroline Tucker said both meetings would focus on issues that matter most to Utahns, including inflation, immigration, federal spending, the crisis in Afghanistan, affordable housing and others.

Tucker added that the freshman congressman was scheduled to visit Cache and Box Elder counties in August, but Moore had been abruptly called back to Capital Hill to participate in crucial votes in the U.S. House of Representatives at that time.

The House is normally in recess in August, Tucker explained, giving lawmakers like Moore a golden opportunity to reconnect with their constituents. But political bickering in Washington continued until late this summer over stalled legislation and conflicting political strategies.

These visits to northern Utah are the first opportunity Moore has had to fulfill his pledge to constituents to rescheduled those previously cancelled public meetings, according to Tucker.