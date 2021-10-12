Smith’s Marketplace evacuated after heating unit causes fire

Written by Will Feelright
October 12, 2021
Fire fighters responding to Smith's Marketplace in Logan after HVAC unit caught fire, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 (Bill Walter)

LOGAN — The Smith’s Marketplace in Logan was evacuated Tuesday night after a fire occurred in the store’s heating system. The blaze was reported at 5:45 p.m. when smoke was detected inside the store at 750 N. Main St.

Logan City Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said when crews arrived on scene, they found an HVAC unit fully engulfed in flames. The heating and cooling unit was on the roof, in the northwest corner of the store.

“We were able to extinguish the fire but there was a lot of smoke throughout the entire building,” explained Humphreys. “So we conducted an extensive smoke evacuation operation.”

Fire fighters used a ladder truck to spray water onto the flames before crews went onto the roof to confirm it was extinguished. They reported some damage to the roof structure around the HVAC unit.

Customers and employees were all evacuated while fire fighters put out the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Humphreys said there was some water damage to the store, primarily from the fire sprinkler system. Initial evidence suggests the fire was accidental and started from a malfunctioning component inside the HVAC unit.

“We will have the building department check out the structural integrity of the building to make sure it is safe before we allow people back in.”

Fire fighters temporarily blocked traffic on both 700 and 800 North for several hours while they cleared the building of smoke.

