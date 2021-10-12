Thousands lose power, schools delayed, roads impacted as winter weather slams Cache Valley

Webcam of USU's Old Main as heavy snow fell Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021

LOGAN — Heavy snowfall overnight has knocked out power to thousands and delayed the start of schools Tuesday morning. The early winter storm has also caused multiple traffic accidents and slide offs.

Cache County, Logan City school districts, Utah State University and Bear River Charter Schools announced that due to the power outages in the valley, all start times would be delayed by two hours. Bus routes will run two hours later than usual.

Morning kindergarten and preschool classes will be cancelled today for Logan and Cache County schools. Afternoon kindergarten and preschool will follow their normal schedule at their usual times.

USU also notified students and faculty to avoid reporting to school until 9 a.m. due to the “severe weather and fallen trees.”

The snow has wreaked havoc for power crews. Rocky Mountain Power reports over 7,500 have been without electricity. Logan City Power reports over 6,500 outages.

Most of the outages have occurred because of broken tree limbs that have taken down power lines and blown transformers. Both utilities report all crews are out and working on the issues. They advise customers to stay away from any down power lines.

Law enforcement have also reported multiple traffic incidents. Any malfunctioning traffic lights should be treated as four-way stops. There have also been tree branches that have fallen into the road and motorists should drive cautiously.

