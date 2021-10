June 23, 1974 – October 7, 2021 (age 47)

Tracy Lynn Gunnell Halterman, wife of Franklin Daniel Halterman, daughter of Mark and Carol Gunnell, passed away October 7, 2021 in Murray Utah.

Services will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 at Russon Bountiful Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah.

A viewing will start at 12:30 with the service at 2:00.