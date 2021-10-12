Utah State football’s road game at New Mexico State will be broadcast on FloSports at 2 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football’s non-conference road game at New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 6, will be broadcast live on FloSports and begin at 2 p.m. (MT), it was announced Tuesday.

FloSports is an over-the-top subscription sports broadcaster and streaming service that is available on Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV. The FloSports apps are free to download and include both free and premium (FloFilms and most live events) content.

Utah State and New Mexico State have had 39 prior meetings on the football field with USU holding a 31-8 all-time advantage, which includes a 16-3 road record. The last meeting between the two teams was on Sept. 8, 2018, with USU posting a 60-13 home win and the last time the two teams met in Las Cruses was during the 2011 campaign, with USU posting a 24-21 road win.

Overall, Utah State’s series with New Mexico State is tied for the fifth-longest in school history, along with Idaho and San José State.

Utah State and New Mexico State spent 26 years as league foes as both were members of the Big West Conference from 1985-2000, members of the Sun Belt Conference from 2002-03, and members of the Western Athletic Conference from 2005-12. In the Big West, USU held a 15-1 series advantage against NMSU, while the two teams split its two games as members of the Sun Belt. As members of the WAC, USU had a 6-2 series advantage.

Utah State is currently 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Mountain West play, while New Mexico State is 1-6, with its lone win coming at home against South Carolina State, 43-35. NMSU has seven games against Mountain West opponents on its 2021 schedule and is currently 0-5 in those contests as it lost at San Diego State (28-10), lost at New Mexico (34-25), lost to Hawai’i at home (41-21), lost at San José State (37-31) and lost at Nevada (55-28). NMSU plays at Hawai’i on Oct. 23, before hosting Utah State.

