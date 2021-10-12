Utility crews working to restore power after winter storm

Downed tree limbs blocks roads in Logan.

LOGAN — Crews are continuing to restore power to customers who have been in the dark for hours. Utility linemen have been repairing electrical lines since Tuesday morning’s snow storm broke hundreds of tree limbs, knocked out power lines and blew transformers.

Logan City Light and Power Director Mark Montgomery said they are still working to return electricity for roughly 1000 residents and business. That is a substantial decrease compared to earlier, when outages peaked around 9000 in the city.

Rocky Mountain Power Spokesman Jasen Lee said the storm had caused had multiple outages throughout northern Utah and southeast Idaho. Most of the outages were spread out and being repaired on a case by case basis.

“Most of the outages are small,” reported Lee, “however, the total comes to more than 2100 customers in Cache Valley.”

Crews are working to restore electricity site by site, depending on the cause. They are unsure though exactly when power will be completely restored.

Lee said in addition to tree limbs, the storm has caused some power lines to snap because of the weight of the snow.

“We have folks out troubleshooting and looking for those issues, and doing the best they can to get people back on line as quickly as possible.”

In some cases, outages are because of structural damage to customer’s homes or businesses.

Montgomery said the power wire that comes from the pole to a house is the utility company’s responsibility. The mast that it connects to and the meter base on the side of the house is customer’s property. If the mast or meter is damaged or pulled away from the house, it needs to be repaired by a licensed electrician. That needs to be arranged for by the customer before crews can restore electricity.

Utility crews are asking customers to make sure that any trees or branches they are clearing are not laying on power lines. Also, if any downed power line is located, contact the power company immediately.

