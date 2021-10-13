Hyrum man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing woman

LOGAN — A 21-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last month. Suraj Singh was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday.

Singh appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged in 1st District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second and third-degree felony.

Prosecutors claim Singh groped and molested the woman on Sept. 1. The alleged victim described how he grabbed her breasts and privates without her consent.

Singh allegedly texted the woman later, apologizing for his actions. He told her that he was drunk at the time of the assaults.

During Wednesday video arraignment, Judge Brian Cannell set bail for Singh at $10,000 and ordered that he have no contact with the alleged victim. He ordered him to appear again in court Oct. 25.

Singh spoke only briefly. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

