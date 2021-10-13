October 13, 1949 – October 5, 2021

Julie Anhder Case was born October 13, 1949 to Theron Boyd and Margaret Maughan Anhder. She graduated Sky View High School in 1967 and began attending Utah State University. It was here she met the love of her life. Gerald (Jerry) H Case and she were married and sealed for time and all eternity at the Logan Utah Temple on July 11th, 1969. They were blessed with four children.

Julie worked as a receptionist and medical transcriptionist. She had amazing knowledge and was happy to share anything and everything she had. She loved music, and sang and played the piano beautifully. She loved to write letters, read, play board games, do puzzles and was an amazing cook. Every family gathering was better with her rolls and pie sticks. Julie had a strong testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved serving in the temple. She spent countless hours serving in the Denver Colorado and Gilbert Arizona temples.

Julie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 5th, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents Theron and Margaret Anhder and her sister Karren Anhder.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Case, her children Jeremy Case, Joshua (Karen) Case, Jaimee (Daniel) Shepard, and Jordan (Erin) Case, grandsons Joshua Jr., Benjamin, Spencer, Miles, Casey and one on the way and granddaughters Brooklyn, Savannah, Catalina, and Myra, sisters Kathy Platis and Margo (Michael) Mark, brothers Mark (Barbara) Anhder and Kurt (Lisa) Anhder and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.

