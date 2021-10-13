Wednesday’s new COVID cases number 1,845, with 19 more deaths

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,845 new positive cases of coronavirus Wednesday, 136 of those in northern Utah. Including Wednesday’s totals, since the pandemic started there have been a total of 526,401 positive cases in Utah.

Since Tuesday 19 more Utahns died of COVID-19, including a Box Elder County man, older than 85, who was a long-term care facility resident. From the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,042 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 140 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

UDOH said two previously reported deaths were removed from the overall totals.

Hospitalizations reported Wednesday amount to 624 Utahns, 26 more than on Tuesday, while 218 of those are in intensive care, one fewer than Tuesday. Since the pandemic began 22,951 Utahs have been hospitalized.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 28,854 and 27,338 northern Utahns are listed as totally recovered while 1,278 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

With 10,568 people vaccinated since Tuesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.71 million, almost 53 percent of the state’s population. About 3.59 million doses have been administered.

There are now 85,910 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 181,751 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

11,272 Utahns were tested since Tuesday which means almost 3.57 million people have been tested and over 6.4 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months. Total tests administered since Tuesday are 22,328.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,380 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew to 15.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is up to 10.3 percent.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 3,157 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 270,601 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,515 total positives in Franklin County, 628 in Bear Lake County and 492 in Oneida County.