City extends landfill hours for storm clean-up

LOGAN – To support the ongoing citywide storm clean-up efforts, officials of the Logan City Environmental Department have announced extended hours at the Logan Landfill on Saturday.

The green waste area of the landfill normally operates from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm on Saturday with limited unloading from noon to 1 p.m., according to city spokesperson Emily Morgan Malik.

Those hours will be extended to 6 p.m. this Saturday to accommodate the huge volume of fallen tree limbs and other debris coming into the landfill.

But Malik warns landfill users to expect wait times of 30- to 60-minutes when dropping off green waste on weekdays and up to two hours on Saturday, Oct. 16.

“We appreciate the patience of residents,” Malik explains, “as we are doing everything we can to get you in and out of the green waste area as quickly as possible.

“To avoid extended wait times,” she adds, “you may consider waiting a week or two to bring down green waste loads.”

Malik also suggests that landfill users can help to expedite the clean-up process by ensuring that their green waste loads are tied down and or covered; by following the directions of flaggers guiding vehicles in the landfill; and, by slowing down when entering and exiting the landfill.

The posted speed limit in the landfill is 14 mph, Malik emphasizes.

Additional information about landfill hours and operations can be obtained by calling 435-716-9792.