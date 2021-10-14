Eight more Utahns lose their lives to COVID-19

Since Wednesday eight more Utahns died of COVID-19, including a Box Elder County man, 65-84 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death and a Cache County man, 25-44 years old who was hospitalized when he died.

From the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,050 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 142 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 1,253 new positive cases of coronavirus Thursday, 89 of those in northern Utah.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 527,654 positive cases in Utah, 28,943 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. More than 27,000 COVID patients in northern Utah are considered “recovered.” Since the outbreak began 1,322 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

Hospitalizations reported Thursday amount to 573 Utahns which is 56 fewer than on Wednesday. Among those currently hospitalized, 213 are in intensive care, five fewer than Tuesday. Since the pandemic began 23,009 Utahns have been hospitalized.

With 9,041 people vaccinated since Wednesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.71 million, almost 53 percent of the state’s population. Almost 3.6 million doses have been administered.

There are now 86,141 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 181,920 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population of Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties is 186,818.

Since Wednesday, 7,876 Utahns were tested which means more than 3.57 million people have been tested and over 6.4 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 15,752.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests went from 1,380 to 1,311 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew from 15.6 to 15.7 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is up to 10.4 percent.

Idaho’s latest COVID update indicates 3,187 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 272,625 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,520 total positives in Franklin County, 634 in Bear Lake County and 505 in Oneida County.