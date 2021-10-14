Fresno State tabbed Mountain West women’s basketball preseason favorite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After garnering a league-high 13 first-place votes and 269 total points, Fresno State is the 2021-22 Mountain West women’s basketball preseason favorite, as voted on by the Conference head coaches and selected media members.

On the heels of a 17-11 overall finish and a 12-6 mark in Conference play, the Bulldogs return 2020-21 Mountain West Player of the Year Haley Cavinder and All-MW selection Hanna Cavinder. This is the second-consecutive year the Bulldogs have been tipped to win the Conference title.

Following FS in second place is last year’s regular-season champion New Mexico, which tallied seven first-place votes and 251 points. UNLV is third with three first-place votes and 232 points, while Colorado State is picked fourth with one first-place vote and 207 points.

Reigning Mountain West tournament champion Wyoming is selected to finish fifth with 190 points, while Boise State is picked sixth with 166. San Diego State is seventh, receiving two first-place votes to go along with 135 points.

Nevada is eighth (123 points), San José State is ninth, receiving the final first-place vote and 105 points. Rounding out the poll is Air Force with 62 points and Utah State with 42.

2021-22 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points