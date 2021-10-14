Gunter Dale William

July 17, 1955 – October 15, 2021 (age 66)

Bill Gunter (66) passed away on October 7, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho. Bill was born in Downey, Idaho on July 17t,1955 to William Gunter & Charlene Parris Corwin Gunter. From a young age, Bill loved working with his hands and later taught himself how to play guitar and carpentry. Being Outdoors, working with horses, hunting, fishing, camping, prospecting and spending time with family were some of his favorite things. Bill also had a special place in his heart for animals. He loved to help foster, adopt and protect horses, dogs and cats. He had such a big heart, loved many and was loved by many.

Bill was preceded in death by his son Jeremy, brothers Kim and Kevin, sister Gina, grandparents James & Zelma Gunter, parents Bill Gunter and Charlene Parris Corwin Gunter and wife Shawna.

Bill is survived by daughter Heidi, daughter Shannon Wallace, husband CJ, son Tyrel, son Gerald Wagner, step daughters Oriana Tanaya and Penny, step sons Rhett and Ryan. Bill had 36 grandchildren 9 great-grandchildren and 2 more great- grandchildren on the way. He leaves behind many cousins, friends and family who he loved very much.

A celebration of life will he held at the LDS church in Arimo, Idaho on October 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the celebration of life.

You can make donations To Venmo account @Shannon-kathriner or if you’re around the Pocatello, Idaho area you can make cash donations to Marlean Gunter-Dunn.

