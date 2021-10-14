February 23, 1927 – October 9, 2021 (age 94)

Noemi Aguirre Castillo passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the age of 94 at Autumn Care Living Center in Hyde Park, Utah. She was born on February 23, 1927 to Matias and Carolina Castillo Aguirre in Del Rio, Texas.

Noemi was preceded in death by her husband Val (Valdemar) Castillo, her parents: Matias and Carolina Castillo Aguirre, two brothers: Tomas Aguirre and Matias Aguirre, daughter-in-law Vilma Castillo, grandchildren: Spenser Cole, Michael Fluckiger, T. J. (Terry James) Fluckiger, Amber Edwards.

She is survived by her sister, Ester Cuellar (Arlington, Texas), her children: Val (Luz) Castillo (Franklin, Idaho), JoElda (Jeff) Saxton, Enedelia Jensen, Nilda Edwards (Smithfield), Edna (Brad) Clark (Orofino, Idaho), Diana (Tracy) Carpenter (Whitney, Idaho) and Lucinda (Danny Marriott) Cole (Stansbury Park, Utah), 22 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren.

She grew up in Del Rio Texas where she and Val met and married in 1946. They moved to Franklin Idaho in 1961. They moved to Smithfield in 1970. Noemi had love for, faith in and a strong testimony of her Savior Jesus Christ, which she shared with her family. She enjoyed life, loved her family, music, singing and dancing, and helping others. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank all those who assisted in caring and providing help in her last days.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 12 noon at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan. Friends may call on Friday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery.

