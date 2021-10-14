January 11, 1937 – October 07, 2021 (age 84)

Robert Parley Bray, aged 84, passed away October 7, 2021, at his home in Ivins Utah. He was born January 11, 1937, in Provo Utah to his parents Orval and Olive Bray. He married the love of his life, Connie Joy Jensen on March 13, 1958, in Provo Utah.

He was raised in Springville Utah, where he graduated from Springville High School. He lived in Springville UT, Salt Lake City UT, and Goleta CA. Bob and Connie retired together and moved to Ivins Utah.

Bob was a professional manager, business owner, and salesman. He enjoyed golfing, the outdoors, long sightseeing trips with Connie, his family, extended family, and his dogs CJ and Charlie.

He is survived by his wife Connie, his children, Jeff (Michelle), Darren (Dianne), Robyn, and Ryan (Sharon), his 24 grandchildren,18 great-grandchildren, his sister Jerrelyn (Jeri) Bray Jackson, and Suzzanne Bray his daughter-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orval and Olive, his brothers Boyd, Clark, and Alan. Lisa (Germer) Bray his daughter-in-law. And his grandsons Clayton Garvis and Colby Bray.

A special thanks to Dennis and Kevin Lemke, Marchion McKay, Linda, and Nelson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2 PM at the Preston Cemetery.

There will be a viewing held at the Franklin County Funeral Home located at 56 S. State St. in Preston Idaho at 1:30 PM, and then the interment will be held at the Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.