October 15, 1933 – October 14, 2021 (age 87)

Shirley Joan Larsen Nielson passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was one day shy of her 88th birthday. She was born in North Logan on October 15, 1933, the fifth child of Oliver and Lenore Burns Larsen.

She went by the name “Joan” and she shared her birthday with her sister, Margaret. They were 15 years apart on the 15th day of October; 15 years older or younger. With that being said, they are in Heaven celebrating their birthdays together, out of pain and running and having lots of great fun.

Joan was born in Greenville, Utah, now known as North Logan, Utah. She was reunited with her loving family on the other side that welcome her with loving arms. She graduated from South Cache High School and from seminary in 1951. She married Hazen E. Nielson in Logan, Utah. Together they had 7 children.

Joan is survived by her children, Kenneth Nielson, John & Jennifer Nielson , Lorie Romney, Doug Nielson, Niel and Cathy Nielson; her eight grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hazen E. Nielson; two sons, Thomas Lynn and Werner Nielson; parents, Oliver and Lenore B. Larsen; great-granddaughter, Kynlee Jo; brother, Ray Larsen; and sisters Margret Jorgensen, Merle Joy, and Annie Fay Larsen.

The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice team for all they have done to help with the transition of Joan’s life. Thank you, your efforts are much appreciated.

A viewing service will take place Wednesday, October 20, 2021 beginning at 10am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan.