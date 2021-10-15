Cache County man is the 143rd COVID death in Northern Utah

A Cache County man between 45-64 years of age became the 143rd resident of northern Utah to die of COVID-19, one of 17 deaths reported since Thursday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH).

The state’s death toll grew to 3,067 since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020.

With 1,493 new COVID positive cases in the state’s Friday report there have now been 529,147 cases since the pandemic began. UDOH said 109 of the total cases Friday were found in northern Utah.

More than 29,052 of the cases reported the last 24 hours came from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. More than 27,000 COVID patients in northern Utah are considered “recovered.” Since the outbreak began 1,328 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

Hospitalizations reported Friday amount to 559 Utahns which is 14 fewer than on Thursday. Among those currently hospitalized, 209 are in intensive care, four fewer than Thursday. UDOH reports almost 93 percent of all ICU beds are occupied.

With 10,304 people vaccinated since Thursday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated is now 1,722,932, almost 53 percent of the state’s population. Almost 3.6 million doses have been administered.

Currently 86,422 in northern Utah are totally vaccinated and 182,171 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population in the three counties of the district is 186,818.

More than 3.58 million people in Utah have been tested and 9,296 Utahns were tested since Thursday and over 6.45 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months. Total tests administered since Wednesday are 17,535.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests went from 1,311 to 1,288 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” remained at 15.7 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is still 10.4 percent.

Idaho’s latest COVID update indicates 3,217 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 274,560 statewide. New case counts in the three

southeast Idaho counties include 1,534 total positives in Franklin County, 638 in Bear Lake County and 509 in Oneida County.