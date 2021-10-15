David Zook proposes resolution opposing mandatory vaccination

Following the example of state GOP leaders, County Executive David Zook is recommending that members of the Cache County Council endorse a resolution opposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

CACHE COUNTY – The members of the Cache County Council are weighing whether to take an official stand against vaccination mandates.

The issue was raised at the county council meeting on Oct. 12 by County Executive David Zook in the form of a draft resolution in support of individual freedom from involuntary vaccination requirements.

“The Utah Republican Party issued a resolution in support of individual freedom over personal vaccination status … almost a month ago,” Zook explained. “I’ve had an opportunity to read that resolution and I would love it if we would adopt something similar.”

The draft resolution distributed by Zook asserts that “… Cache County upholds the United States Constitution and fully supports the individual freedom to choose whether to be vaccinated or unvaccinated.”

Zook’s document condemns what it calls “an alarming number of private and government entities across the U.S. and around the world (that) are mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Those mandates, the draft resolution alleges, are coupled with punitive restrictions on freedom, commerce, employment and medical care for non-compliance.

The list of entities using such strong-arm tactics includes the White House itself, according to Zook. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations for their workers.

Zook’s draft resolution alleges that Biden issued that order despite previous promises to the contrary and without legal authority to do so.

That document also argues that the freedom to make personal medical choices is one of the most fundamental human rights protected by the U.S. Constitution and that informed consent is the bedrock of ethical practice in medicine.

“If you read this draft resolution, I think that you’ll see the value in it,” Zook told the council members, suggesting that a vote on the document be added to the council’s agenda for Oct. 26.

Council Chair Gina Worthen responded to Zook’s suggestion with a cautionary note, however.

“One thing that I do want to mention,” Worthen said, “although I hate to bring this up. But, as a council, I think that we need to be very careful of this sort of thing.

“We need to consider bipartisanship and I’m a little concerned about adopting something verbatim that was passed by one of the state’s political parties, even though we are all members of that party.”

Zook acknowledged that the text of his proposed resolution is very close to what was passed by state GOP leaders.