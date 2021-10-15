Fundraising taking place to help Logan toddler

Sophia Wilkins

LOGAN – The family of a Logan toddler is trying to raise enough money to properly train a service dog which can help keep their daughter alive. Sophia Wilkins was diagnosed with a rare form of genetic onset epilepsy when she was just two months old. Her particular genetic variance (DEPDC5) makes her epilepsy resistant to seizure medication and as a result has seizures every night.

Because of this condition, her risk of Sudden Death due to Epilepsy (SUDEP) is high and the best solution to help her, and her family, is a service dog. A properly trained animal can always be with her and alert the family when a seizure begins.

“We are currently training a service dog that we have named Baku,” says Sophia’s mother, Amanda Wilkins. “As some of you may or may not know training a seizure alert dog is an involved, time consuming and expensive process.”

The family created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay for Baku’s training. The family is hoping to raise $10,000. For additional details, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/sophia-fights-sudep?qid=158a41cf9e7ae682842ca8a5bb74c717