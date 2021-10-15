Jay’s Well Park in Providence getting transformed on Saturday into pollinator garden

Jay's Well Park located at 400 South Main in Providence will be converted into a pollinator garden by Stokes Nature Center.

PROVIDENCE – The one park in Cache County with a one-star Google review is about to get an upgrade. Jay’s Well Park, located at 400 South Main in Providence, will be getting a facelift beginning this Saturday thanks to some help from Stokes Nature Center, Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, Providence City, Tree Utah, The GreenHouse and Perennial Favorites.

The small park features some sidewalks, a picnic table and a small pavilion, in addition to a pump house located in the middle of the park. The grounds routinely have dead grass or hosts of weeds. The plan is to turn the space into a pollinator garden and teaching space thanks to a $3,000 grant from Rocky Mountain Power Foundation. A community planting day will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When complete, the project will provide the community a space to learn about and explore the natural world. Stokes Nature Center plans to add native pollinator-friendly plants to the space as well as interpretive signage. Local artist Vicki Speck will be painting a mural on the pumphouse featuring Cache Valley’s mountains, plants, and pollinator species.

“Too many times people in Cache County, especially new or low-income residents, see outdoor recreation as only extreme sports, which discourages participation,” says Stokes Nature Center’s Executive Director Kendra Penry in a release. “Parks, such as this one, show outdoor recreation is much more: a daily walk or time spent observing birds or butterflies is equally important for physical and mental health.

“Additionally, with pollinators including native bees, beloved monarchs, fireflies, and many more in decline within Utah, providing a safe habitat for these species is crucial.”

The community can help with the project on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Besides Stokes Nature Center, Tree Utah has generously donated native trees and shrubs and will be leading the community planting day on Saturday. An additional planting day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details about the project can be found at www.logannature.org/community- garden.