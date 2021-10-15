Utah State women’s cross country beats seven ranked teams at Nuttycombe Invitational

VERONA, Wis. – Behind a 33rd-place finish from senior Katie Haviland, Utah State’s women’s cross country team placed 13th with 421 points at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday morning.

In the process, the Aggies defeated seven ranked opponents in No. 7 Washington (15th, 463 points), No. 9 Stanford (16th, 470), No. 18 Portland (17th, 480), No. 20 Villanova (20th, 520), No. 26 Connecticut (22nd, 540), No. 28 Furman (23rd, 592) and No. 30 Oregon State (27th, 690) on the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course.

“The ladies ran well,” said Utah State head coach Artie Gulden. “I am so proud of them. We beat a lot of ranked teams and put ourselves in good position for an NCAA berth.”

On the men’s side, No. 29 Utah State finished 11th out of 32 teams with 322 points. Camren Todd led the way for the Aggies as he finished ninth in the 8K championship race with a time of 23:36.2.

In a loaded field of 267 runners, Haviland crossed the finish line in 20:43.0 to post her 33rd-place finish. She was followed by fellow senior Mica Rivera in 72nd (21:08.3), junior Bailey Brinkerhoff in 94th (21:14.5) and freshman Emma Thornley in 105th (21:20.3). Junior Abby Jensen rounded out the Aggie scoring runners in 123rd place (21:27.5).

No. 3 New Mexico (93 points) captured the women’s team title by upsetting No. 1 North Carolina State (102) and No. 2 BYU (152), which finished second and third, respectively.

With their 11th-place finish, the Aggie men placed ahead of six teams ranked higher than them in the latest national poll. USU defeated No. 13 Washington (14th, 402), No. 14 Iona (25th, 530), No. 16 Butler (22nd, 478), No. 21 Southern Utah (17th, 439), No. 26 Portland (16th, 422) and No. 27 Syracuse (20th, 475).

Following Todd, the Aggie scoring runners included senior Caleb Garnica in 46th place (24:01.9), freshman Walker Cole in 77th (24:18.4), senior Mark Crandall in 94th (24:28.3) and junior Bridger Altice in 98th (24:30.3).

“The guys ran much better than two weeks ago, but we still have a bunch to work on,” Gulden said. “Camren, Walker and Mark really stepped up. It’s going to be a real battle in two weeks with Air Force, Colorado State and Boise State at the Mountain West Championships.”

No. 6 Iowa State captured the men’s team title with 88 points. The Cyclones were followed by No. 3 Stanford in second (104) and No. 12 Tulsa in third (160).

In a field of 95 runners in the men’s 8K B race, a pair of Aggies finished in the top 10. Freshman Chase Leach crossed the finish line in 24:48.1 to place sixth, while senior Darren Harman was eighth with a time of 24:52.6. Senior Devin Pancake finished 23rd with a time of 25:14.1 and sophomore Max Wehrli placed 33rd with a time of 25:23.0.

In the women’s 6K B race, freshmen Kaybree Christensen (21:39.2), Camilla McKinstry (22:03.6) and Karlee Christensen (22:09.3) placed 19th, 31st and 36th, respectively, while senior LeAnn Larkin-Hatch (22:40.5) finished 55th out of 91 total runners.

NUTTYCOMBE WISCONSIN INVITATIONAL | October 15, 2021 | Verona, Wisconsin

Women’s Team Results:

1. No. 3 New Mexico – 12, 15, 16, 24, 26, (34), (47) – 93

No. 1 N.C. State – 2, 5, 18, 31, 46, (53), (147) – 102 No. 2 BYU – 13, 20, 23, 32, 64, (66), (118) – 152 No. 6 Minnesota – 6, 10, 14, 48, 110, (196), (211) – 188 No. 13 Oklahoma State – 3, 17, 44, 68, 74, (94), (153) – 206 UTAH STATE – 33, 71, 93, 104, 120, (170), (177) – 421

Women’s Top-Five Finishers: 1. Ceili McCabe (WVU) – 19:57.4; 2. Kelsey Chmiel (NCSU) – 20:00.2; 3. Taylor Roe (OSU) – 20:01.1; 4. Jenna Magness (MSU) – 20:05.6; 5. Katelyn Tuohy (NCSU) – 20:08.4.



Utah State Women’s Championships Results: 33. Katie Haviland – 20:43.0; 72. Mica Rivera – 21:08.3; 94. Bailey Brinkerhoff – 21:14.5; 105. Emma Thornley – 21:20.3; 123. Abby Jensen – 21:27.5; 173. Morgan French – 21:49.6; 180. Madison Taylor – 21:51.5.

Utah State Women’s B Race 6K Results: 19. Kaybree Christensen – 21:39.2; 31. Camilla McKinstry – 22:03.6; 36. Karlee Christensen – 22:09.3; 55. LeAnn Larkin-Hatch – 22:40.5.

Men’s Championship 8K Results:

1. No. 6 Iowa State – 1, 17, 20, 21, 29, (41), (57) – 88

No. 3 Stanford – 3, 6, 7, 40, 48, (80) – 104 No. 12 Tulsa – 18, 23, 26, 43, 50, (159), (207) – 160 No. 11 Wisconsin – 5, 13, 16, 65, 88, (137) – 187 No. 30 Air Force – 19, 34, 42, 58, 72, (99), (116) – 225 No. 29 UTAH STATE – 9, 46, 77, 93, 97, (98), (131) – 322 Men’s Top-Five Finishers: 1. Wesley Kiptoo (ISU) – 23:11.2; 2. Cooper Teare (UO) – 23:20.9; 3. Charles Hicks (Stan.) – 23:21.9; 4. Aaron Bienenfeld (UO) – 23:23.2; 5. Bob Liking (Wisc.) – 23:27.1

Utah State Men’s Championship Results: 9. Camren Todd – 23:36.2; 46. Caleb Garnica – 24:01.9; 77. Walker Cole – 24:18.4; 94. Mark Crandall – 24:28.3; 98. Bridger Altice – 24:30.3; 99. Connor Weaver – 24:30.6; 132. Roberto Porras – 24:43.3; 183. Haydon Cooper – 25:20.1.

Utah State Men’s B Race 8K Results: 6. Chase Leach – 24:48.1; 8. Darren Harman – 24:52.6; 23. Devin Pancake – 25:14.1; 33. Max Wehrli – 25:23.0.