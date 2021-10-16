Despite undefeated season, Ridgeline ranked 2nd in final football RPI

Ridgeline vs Box Elder Football 10/13/2021

MILLVILLE – The regular season has come to a close for high school football and on Saturday morning the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) released its final RPI rankings for the season. And the rankings are not without controversy.

FINAL 4A FOOTBALL RPI RANKINGS

1-Desert Hills (9-1)

2-Ridgeline (10-0)

3-Green Canyon (7-2)

4-Dixie (6-3)

5-Sky View (6-4)

6-Crimson Cliffs (6-4)

7-Logan (5-4)

8-Snow Canyon (5-4)

9-Pine View (5-4)

10-Cedar (2-7)

11-Mountain Crest (2-8)

12-Hurricane (2-8)

13-Bear River (0-9)

RPI is determined by a school’s own winning percentage, opponent winning percentage and opponent’s opponent winning percentage. The top three teams in the final RPI standings receive a first-round bye in the upcoming 4A playoffs, meaning both Ridgeline and Green Canyon will wait until October 29th to play their next football games. Sky View and Logan will also get to host games in the 1st round.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks finished the regular season as the only undefeated team in 4A while also maintaining the highest powered offense (averaging 44.4 points a game) and stingiest defense (giving up only 12.6 points a game). Despite winning every game by an average of 31.8 points, it was the Opponent Winning Percentage (OWP) that caused Ridgeline to fall behind Desert Hills. By standards of OWP, Ridgeline had the 11th most difficult schedule while Desert Hills had the 3rd most difficult. Dixie and Sky View were 1st and 2nd, respectively, in that category.

Perhaps Ridgeline’s biggest anchor weighing them down was having two teams on their schedule who never won a game: Woods Cross and Bear River. Of Ridgeline’s five non-region games, four were from 5A and in the final 5A rankings Bonneville finished 15th, Stansbury 3rd, Woods Cross 29th and Box Elder 24th.

REGION 11 FOOTBALL TEAMS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

#2 Ridgeline – 1st round bye. Waiting for the winner of #7 Logan vs #10 Cedar

#3 Green Canyon – 1st round bye. Waiting for the winner of #6 Crimson Cliffs vs #11 Mountain Crest

#5 Sky View vs #12 Hurricane. Game tentatively scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

#7 Logan vs #10 Cedar City. Game tentatively scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Logan football will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

#11 Mountain Crest at #6 Crimson Cliffs. Game tentatively scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Mountain Crest football will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

#13 Bear River at #4 Dixie. Game tentatively scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. Bear River football will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

In the 4A playoff pairings only one first round matchup features a repeat of region play: #8 Snow Canyon vs #9 Pine View. Every other game features Region 11 vs Region 10. Only two previous games this season featured matchups between Region 11 and Region 10: Ridgeline defeating Snow Canyon 42-7 and Green Canyon defeating Crimson Cliffs 17-13.