High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 13-15, 2021

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Ridgeline 57, Box Elder 27 (Video Replay / Photo Gallery)

– Next week: #1 Ridgeline (10-0) has a first round bye in the 4A football playoffs

– Next week: #24 Box Elder (3-7) plays at #9 Tooele (7-2) in the first round of the 5A football playoffs

Bountiful 41, Sky View 14 (Video Replay)

– Next week: #5 Sky View (6-4) vs #12 Hurricane (2-8) in the 4A football playoffs. Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Maple Mountain 30, Mountain Crest 7 (Video Replay)

– Next week: #11 Mountain Crest (2-8) at #6 Crimson Cliffs (6-4). Mountain Crest football will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Rich 42, Monticello 6

– Next week: #10 Rich (1-7) at #7 North Summit (4-5) in the 1A football playoffs.

Friday, Oct. 15

West Side 53, Aberdeen 0

– Next week: West Side (7-0) at Malad (2-5) on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake 34, Soda Springs 20

– Next week: Bear Lake (4-3) at Aberdeen (3-4) on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Pocatello 17, Preston 14

– Next week: Preston (5-3) at Snake River (4-3) on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

Malad – bye week

– Next week: Malad (2-5) vs West Side (7-0) on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.