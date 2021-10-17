September 29, 1939 – October 11, 2021 (age 82)

H. Janet Bigelow, born September 29, 1939, in Toronto, Ontario Canada to Willa & William Hodge, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2021 in Logan, UT.

Janet grew up in St. John, New Brunswick and loved her home country of Canada where she would find and eventually marry her lifelong partner, Lee Bigelow, of 59 years and start a family.

Janet lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, nana, and friend to many. She loved Christ and His Gospel and found great comfort in the knowledge that families are forever.

She loved creating and was extremely talented. She was an entrepreneur, published author, and student of life. She loved photography, scrapbooking, knitting, crafting, painting, and drawing and was always sharing her gifts with others. She was known for painting flowers in the snow and turning weeds into beautiful works of art. She was always creating and had a selfless giving heart.

She traveled the world and experienced life in a way that most only dream of.

Janet never liked to be fussed over and expressed her wishes for no formal funeral services. Her family will gather at a future date to memorialize and celebrate the incredible woman that she was.

She always looked forward to one day returning home to Canada and will be laid to rest in Mickle Memorial Cemetery in Gravenhurst, Ontario.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willa & William; her sister, Judy and her brother, Kenny.

Janet is survived by her husband, Lee Bigelow; her six children, Teri (Carl) Cannavo, Kim Bigelow, Trish (Allyn) Sisson, Julie Peterson, Nicol (Mike) Montalto, and Evan (Patty) Bigelow; her seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; her siblings Bill, Carol, & Dale; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and the friends she’s made throughout the world.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Janet’s Facebook page will remain active, and the family would ask that you share your memories, personal gifts she has shared with you, or something you have created in her honor.

She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. May you rest in peace Janet, until we see you again.

